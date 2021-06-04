Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. Quad/Graphics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

