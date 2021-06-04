Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Trimmed by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Qualys by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Qualys by 26.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

