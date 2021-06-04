Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $878.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.