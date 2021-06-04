Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Volume Tops $60,301.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and $60,301.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.85 or 0.07199326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.44 or 0.01809936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00478902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00172923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.40 or 0.00773926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00470155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00418164 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,116,794 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

