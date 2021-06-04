Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Buy Rating at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

