QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of QuoteMedia in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of QMCI stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.46. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

