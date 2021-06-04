Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-$183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.
Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.69 million for the quarter.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.
