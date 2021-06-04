Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-$183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

