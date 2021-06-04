Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $952,912.79 and approximately $34.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

