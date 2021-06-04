R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

