Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 22,138 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $415,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, May 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,377 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,931. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 89bio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

