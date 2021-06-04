Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 472,514 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 712.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,514 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $674.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIOP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

