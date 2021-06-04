Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $170.75 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.