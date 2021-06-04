Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $262,462,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $115,673,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,176,654 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

