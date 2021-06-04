Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 619.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,238 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

