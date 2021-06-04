Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $58.26 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

