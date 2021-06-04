Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,151.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,176.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

