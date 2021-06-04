Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($1.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 62.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 220,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,690. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

