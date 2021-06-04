Rari Governance Token Price Up 10% Over Last Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00022123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $71.05 million and $2.42 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01012689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.85 or 0.10146794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051868 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,256 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

