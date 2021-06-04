Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Raven Industries stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raven Industries (RAVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.