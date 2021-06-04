Raymond James Analysts Give IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) a $4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.82.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $12,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.