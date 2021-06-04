Raymond James Analysts Give Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) a C$8.00 Price Target

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) received a C$8.00 price target from Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVE ITR traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.95. 112,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,127. The company has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.78.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

