Raymond James Boosts Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $42.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.