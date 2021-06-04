Raymond James Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $111.98 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.