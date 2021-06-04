Raymond James Increases The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $305.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.33% from the stock’s current price.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

