Raymond James Trims INV Metals (TSE:INV) Target Price to C$0.80

INV Metals (TSE:INV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for INV Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

TSE:INV opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. INV Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that INV Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

