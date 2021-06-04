Raze Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $986,211.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

