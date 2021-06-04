RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Sells $2,362,920.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,024. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

