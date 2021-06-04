Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Shyft Group (SHYF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) recently:

5/26/2021 – The Shyft Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – The Shyft Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

5/20/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

5/14/2021 – The Shyft Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

5/13/2021 – The Shyft Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 299,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,258. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

