Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.46

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 31413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Redwood Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 147,565 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

