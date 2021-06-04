Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 3,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 78,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Specifically, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $721,832 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

