Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,115 shares during the period. Remark comprises about 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Remark were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

MARK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MARK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.99. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

