RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $150.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

