renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $365.92 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $365.92 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $36,961.17 or 1.00033524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00078601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.01012759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.91 or 0.09853950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052263 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,900 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

