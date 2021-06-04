Research Analysts Set Expectations for Qualys, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qualys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

