Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FTC Solar (FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – FTC Solar is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,243. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.