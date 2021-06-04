Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

