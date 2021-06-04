Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 794 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.84.

Shares of UAL opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

