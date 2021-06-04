Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $238,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.