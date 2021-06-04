Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 199 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.61. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $77.83 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

