Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 410 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65.

