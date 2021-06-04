Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.62%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.23 $26.46 million $2.52 10.04 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.77 $3.21 billion $0.37 14.92

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 24.62% 13.73% 1.17% Banco Bradesco 18.54% 15.57% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds. It also provides health, life, and personal accident insurance products. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.