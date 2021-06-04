Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Up 11%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) shares shot up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.63. 13,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 299,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $773.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 197.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

