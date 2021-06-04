RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $611.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a one year low of $226.82 and a one year high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

