Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.11 ($131.90).

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €86.66 ($101.95) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.