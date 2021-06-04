Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Green Dot by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Dot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,131.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

