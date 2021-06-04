Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.27 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brady were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

