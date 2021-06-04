Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,195 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South State were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 254,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.11. South State Co. has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

