Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,412 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

