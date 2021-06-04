Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,845 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of FirstCash worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

