Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.72. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 351 shares.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

